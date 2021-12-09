Thursday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings best bets

Happy Thursday Night Football one and all.

As we discussed we will start looking at games that could impact the Arizona Cardinals and who they would play in the playoffs.

Right now, the Minnesota Vikings are heading towards finishing near the bottom of the NFC playoff ranks, meaning the Cardinals could potentially see them in round one if they don’t finish with the top seed.

Let’s take a look.

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) at Minnesota Vikings (5-7)

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

Time: 6:20 p.m. Arizona time

TV: Fox or NFL Network (Channel 10 Locally) - Joe Buck (play-by-play) Troy Aikman (analyst) Erin Andrews (sideline reporter)

Streaming: Fubo TV and on Amazon Prime

Odds: Vikings -3.5

Over/Under: 44.5

There are a couple of good bets tonight via DraftKings Sportsbook.

First, I like Pat Freirmuth and Najee Harris over 3.5 over receptions in this game. The Steelers are going to have to throw the ball to win, so both should be good.

Finally, this is a game where it looks like Harris will pick up his yards via the air, not on the ground, so if you are feeling froggy, look at Harris under 72.5 yards rushing.

Good luck.