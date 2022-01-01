Cardinals at Cowboys - Experts like the Dallas Cowboys to win and cover against the Arizona Cardinals

If at the beginning of the season I told you the Arizona Cardinals would be locked into the playoffs, fighting for the NFC West and the two seed what would you have thought?

That is how much perception changes for all teams.

A 7-0 start means a 3-5 stretch makes things look really bad.

Now, the Arizona Cardinals need to show everyone they belong.

That includes during the final two games of the 2021 NFL season, which takes place in 2022.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook the Cardinals are now six-point underdogs heading into the game.

What do the experts think?

Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) - Cowboys 27 Cardinals 24 - My instinct is that 6 points is way too much to give to Kyler Murray in the year 2021, no matter how lackluster December of 2021 has looked for Arizona. The Cardinals were without three of their four best offensive players (WR DeAndre Hopkins, C Rodney Hudson and RB James Conner) in last week’s loss to Indianapolis, and Rondale Moore’s absence further depleted the unit’s depth. No Hopkins still hurts, but Hudson, Conner and Moore were back in practice on Thursday. If they play, I like the Cards to cover.

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) - Pick: Cowboys 27, Cardinals 20

Bill Bender (Sporting News) - Pick: Cardinals 30, Cowboys 27

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) - Pick: Cowboys win 27-20 and cover the spread.

Bleacher Report - Score Prediction: Cowboys 30, Cardinals 23

The Cardinals cover in only two of the experts picks and only one team has them winning straight up.

What do you think?