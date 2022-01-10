Arizona Cardinals open as underdogs in wildcard matchup with Los Angeles Rams

The Arizona Cardinals have had quite the roller coaster of a season and now we get to the actual ride.

While many have not been able to enjoy the 11-6 season because it started at 7-0 and finished 4-6.

It is hard to enjoy a slightly below .500 season.

Now, as we open up Super Wildcard Weekend in the NFL Playoffs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook the Arizona Cardinals are +4 underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams.

This is expected. The Cardinals have not done enough the backhalf of the season to have too many people believe in them heading into this game.

We will see how this plays out, but the Cardinals are 8-1 on the road this season, averaged nearly 30 points per game and have played at a higher level on the road.

Who shows up this week for the Cardinals? The 8-1 road Cardinals or the 3-5 home Cardinals?

Let’s hope for a good showing from the Cardinals on Monday Night Football.