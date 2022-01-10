Wild Card Round ROTB Top 3 Picks Vs Spread Competition

Updated Standings (thanks to CCF for the assist):

34. ***CCF

30. Chambana81

28. ***CardCore, ERauch, AZ_C_F

26. ***FNG, ***Mitch, Blackram928

19. RedC

18. Believer3000, FriarFan32, CFWA

17. brrberry, Kev1n

12. MNCF

11. UtahCF

10. UACF

9. Arizonabuild

7. JethroBodine

6. Leftcoastfan

5. BRS, Rigodrill, AZCF27

4. greatnumber8

2. geek4eye, Zonaforver, since61, cyberdynist

1. Desert_Devil, bang_birdgang, StandUpGuy

0. gamesguy1, cminaz

There are 8 remaining picks:

Top 3 in Wild Card Round,

Top 3 in Divisional Round,

Top 2 in Conference Championships (if necessary)

Super Bowl tiebreaker (if necessary).

The following ROTB members who still have a mathematical chance (with those out of contention each week eliminated from here on out):

Wild Card Round Spreads:

https://www.covers.com/nfl/wild-card-odds

Matchup Time Spread

My Picks:

NE (+4.5)

SF (+3)

PIT (+12.5)

Your Picks?