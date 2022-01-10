Wild Card Round ROTB Top 3 Picks Vs Spread Competition

Updated Standings (thanks to CCF for the assist):
34. ***CCF
30. Chambana81
28. ***CardCore, ERauch, AZ_C_F
26. ***FNG, ***Mitch, Blackram928
19. RedC
18. Believer3000, FriarFan32, CFWA
17. brrberry, Kev1n
12. MNCF
11. UtahCF
10. UACF
9. Arizonabuild
7. JethroBodine
6. Leftcoastfan
5. BRS, Rigodrill, AZCF27
4. greatnumber8
2. geek4eye, Zonaforver, since61, cyberdynist
1. Desert_Devil, bang_birdgang, StandUpGuy
0. gamesguy1, cminaz
There are 8 remaining picks:
- Top 3 in Wild Card Round,
- Top 3 in Divisional Round,
- Top 2 in Conference Championships (if necessary)
- Super Bowl tiebreaker (if necessary).
The following ROTB members who still have a mathematical chance (with those out of contention each week eliminated from here on out):
34. CCF
30. Chambana81
28. AZ_C_F, CardCore, ERauch,
26. Blackram928, FNG, Mitch
Wild Card Round Spreads:
https://www.covers.com/nfl/wild-card-odds
Matchup Time Spread
- Raiders at Bengals Sat, 4:30 p.m. ET Bengals -6.5
- Patriots at Bills Sat, 8:15 p.m. ET Bills -4.5
- Eagles at Buccaneers Sun, 1:00 p.m. ET Buccaneers -8.5
- 49ers at Cowboys Sun. 4:30 p.m. ET Cowboys -3
- Steelers at Chiefs Sun, 8:15 p.m. ET Chiefs -12.5
- Cardinals at Rams Mon, 8:15 p.m. ET Rams -4.5
My Picks:
- NE (+4.5)
- SF (+3)
- PIT (+12.5)
Your Picks?
Loading comments...