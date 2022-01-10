Arizona Cardinals look to avoid another season ending defeat in Los Angeles

The Arizona Cardinals finally broke through against the Sean McVay led Los Angeles Rams, but that seems like almost a lifetime ago.

Now, the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams are playing the first ever Wildcard Monday Night Football game on ESPN.

The question becomes does the season end for Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray in Los Angeles again?

Last season the Cardinals had a win and your in game against the Rams and were beatdown with Kyler Murray limping to the finish and Chris Streveler unable to deliver against the best defense in the NFL.

Now, a year later the Cardinals have a mostly healthy Murray, but are hurting around him and are coming off a pathetic performance along the offensive line where D.J. Humphries and company were beat up pretty good by an average at best Seattle Seahawks defensive line.

Can the Cardinals withstand a Rams team who has struggled at times over the last four weeks, but finished the season on a 5-1 run?

Will J.J. Watt be back and if so will he provide enough of a lift along the defensive side of the ball to help?

Can the Cardinals offense find a rhythm if they have both Chase Edmonds and James Conner back for the first time in months?

The Cardinals have questions left to answer, or else this season will look like a wasted one after a 7-0 start.

Now is the time to answer those questions, and avoid ending another season in LA.