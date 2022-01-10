National championship 2022: How to watch Alabama vs. Georgia online, and prospects to know

It is the final game of the college football season and the national audience will get to see two SEC powerhouses playing.
First off, everything you need to know.
Who: #1 Alabama Crimson Tide vs #3 Georgia Bulldogs
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, Indiana
When: January 10, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Arizona time
TV: ESPN - Chris Fowler (play-by-play) Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)
Additional Viewing:
Coaches Film Room — ESPN2
Command Center — ESPNU
Skycast — ESPNEWS
Hometown radio (Alabama 1H, Georgia 2H) — SEC Network
Odds: Georgia Bulldogs -3
Over/Under: 52.5
The Arizona Cardinals should be interested in both of the Georgia Bulldogs interior defensive line in Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt.
Alabama has Jameson Williams, one of the best wide receivers in the country. Those are day one players who could be on the Cardinals radar.
Who are you looking forward to watching tonight?
Who are you picking to win?
I’m taking Bama to continue to rule college football.
Alabama 31 Georgia 27
