National championship 2022: How to watch Alabama vs. Georgia online, and prospects to know

It is the final game of the college football season and the national audience will get to see two SEC powerhouses playing.

First off, everything you need to know.

Who: #1 Alabama Crimson Tide vs #3 Georgia Bulldogs

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, Indiana

When: January 10, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. Arizona time

TV: ESPN - Chris Fowler (play-by-play) Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)

Additional Viewing:

Coaches Film Room — ESPN2

Command Center — ESPNU

Skycast — ESPNEWS

Hometown radio (Alabama 1H, Georgia 2H) — SEC Network

Odds: Georgia Bulldogs -3

Over/Under: 52.5

The Arizona Cardinals should be interested in both of the Georgia Bulldogs interior defensive line in Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt.

Alabama has Jameson Williams, one of the best wide receivers in the country. Those are day one players who could be on the Cardinals radar.

Who are you looking forward to watching tonight?

Who are you picking to win?

I’m taking Bama to continue to rule college football.

Alabama 31 Georgia 27