New York Giants request permission to interview Adrian Wilson for vacant general manager position

The Arizona Cardinals have done a nice job of developing front office personnel, even as some have called for the GM to go.

That is why it is not surprising to see longtime Arizona Cardinals employee Adrian Wilson to be amongst candidates for a number of potential General Manager openings around the league.

According to Peter Schrager, Wilson will be among those interviewed by the New York Giants for their open GM spot.

For Wilson, the current Vice President of Pro Personnel you’d love to see him get to a place where he would be by himself and get a shot to create his own coaching staff, but anytime you get the shot to interview of a job that is only one of the 32 in the world, you have to take it.

The Giants situation is not optimal, the team has decided to retain Joe Judge as head coach and their former GM Dave Gettleman has “retired” after four terrible years as the GM.

If Wilson were to get hired by the Giants or maybe another organization as GM, it would land the Arizona Cardinals two third round compensatory picks based on some changes from last year:

A team that loses a minority assistant coach who becomes a head coach or loses a personnel executive who becomes a general manager will receive third-round compensatory picks in each of the next two drafts.

Of course, it would be nice if Wilson were in line to stay in Arizona for his entire career, but with Steve Keim’s age, that is unlikely.

Either way, we wish Wilson the best of luck.