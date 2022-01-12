Arizona Cardinals second worst team in NFC Playoffs according to NFL.com

Bulletin board material or the truth?

That is what the Arizona Cardinals have the opportunity to decide for themselves as they head into their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Dan Hanzus of NFL.com dropped his newest NFL Power Rankings and only one NFC team fell below the Cardinals.

11. Arizona Cardinals

The table was set — the Cardinals just couldn’t take a seat. The Niners knocked off the Rams on Sunday, meaning a Cards win at home over the Seahawks would make Arizona the NFC West champs. But familiar problems resurfaced (momentum-killing penalties, a lack of splash plays on offense) in a 38-30 loss. Perhaps it’s for the best: Arizona had a woeful 3-5 mark at home this season compared with an 8-1 record away from State Farm Stadium. That is a stark difference in results, and we’ve already seen the Cardinals beat up on the Rams at SoFi Stadium back in Week 4. Could that dominant version of Kliff Kingsbury’s team reemerge on Monday night? It feels unlikely considering the team’s second-half fade, but you can’t rule it out.

Only the Philadelphia Eagles show up below the Cardinals at 13, the second worst team in the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams sit at eight while the San Francisco 49ers moved all the way up to seven in the power rankings.

Now, are the Cardinals willing to do something about it?