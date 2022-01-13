The Labors of J.J. Watt

As punishment for leaving the Houston Texans, the football gods on Mount Lombardi ordered J.J. Watt to sign with the Arizona Cardinals and to perform as many as 12 Labors:

Labor #1: Take Down Derrick Henry in Tennessee:

Background: Sep 12, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is stopped short of the goal line by Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel

Labor #2: Help Cause the Vikings to Miss a Game Winning FG in Glendale:

Background: Sep 19, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) celebrates and Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph (1) reacts after missing a potential game winning field goal against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale

Labor #3: Cage the Jaguars in Jacksonville

Background: Sep 26, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive guard Andrew Norwell (68) blocks Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the first half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove

Labor #4: Batter the Rams in Los Angeles

Background: Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) works against Los Angeles Rams offensive guard Austin Corbett (63) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez

Labor #5: Lance The 49ers in Glendale

Background: Oct 10, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) tackles San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto

Labor #6: Not Let the Dawgs Out in Cleveland

Background: Oct 17, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) as Mayfield loses the ball during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze

Labor #7: Lasso the Texans in Glendale

Background: Oct 24, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) forces Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) to throw the ball away in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Nfl Houston Texans At Arizona Cardinals

Labor #8: Undergo Surgery on November 3rd to Reconstruct and Tighten a Dislocated Left Shoulder that was Ripped Clean Backward Taking out the Rotator Cuff, Labrum, Capsule, and Tearing the Bicep Muscle in the Process —- Rehabbing like a Madman With the Encouragement of His Wife Kealia—- To Give Himself the Possibility of Returning to the Field for the Cardinals in the Playoffs Within a Mere and Unfathomable 10 Weeks.

Labor #9: Fleece the Rams in Los Angeles (football gods permitting)

Labor #10: TBD

Labor #11: TBD

Labor #12: TBD

Cardinals’ fans, have you seen anything as Herculean as what J.J. Watt is giving and sacrificing for his Cardinals?