SB Nation Reacts: Confidence in Arizona Cardinals low entering NFL Playoffs

Despite making the playoffs for the first time in six seasons, fans are not sure about the direction of the Arizona Cardinals.

While I understand that there are still question about Kliff Kingsbury and if he is the guy who can lead this team to the Super Bowl, the ultimate goal of all NFL teams, it is interesting that he has not bought some goodwill.

After the win over the Dallas Cowboys fans were 64% confident in the direction of the franchise. Now, after a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, fans are only 43% confident in the direction of the franchise.

It is an interesting juxtaposition for Cardinals fans.

We as a fanbase deserve the best, we have been patient and the team has never fully delivered on their end.

However, this three year run has been done the right way, has been built through youth with intelligent veteran additions. They have steadily improved and been on schedule with growing from worst in the NFL to a playoff team.

Yet, it isn’t good enough for many.

For a franchise that is accustomed to be looking at draft prospects this time of year, the lack of faith in the direction is interesting.