Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Wildcard playoffs best bets

The Arizona Cardinals are the final course of the Super Wildcard Weekend in the NFL.

It is going to be a lot of fun, and to make it more fun, why not put a little money on the game?

According to the fine folks at Draftkings Sportsbook, there are some great bets for the game, a couple of awesome specials that feel like they have a great chance to hit.

Let’s take a look.

Matthew Stafford over 273.5 passing yards and over 278.5 passing + rush yards (-115)

Stafford is going to throw for more than this number, so take advantage and double up.

Zach Ertz over 53.5 receiving yards (-115)

Ertz has been the security blanket for Kyler Murray. He is going to get a lot of opportunities to make plays in this game and this seems like an easy one that will hit.

Kyler Murray to throw for 2+ TD’s and rush for 1+ TD’s (+500)

Murray is going to have to be special in this game and this would be a nice bet to say he will be. $20 can get you $100 here.

Kyler Murray to combine for over 299.5 passing and rushing yards + Cardinals to win (+425)

If the Cardinals win I am assuming that Kyler has a big game. Why not bet on it if that is the case?

Good luck and go Cardinals!