Wrapping up the College Football Playoffs, talking 2022 NFL Draft declarations and looking ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft

The College Football season has come and gone and we are into the 2022 NFL Draft season.

This week, Justin and I recap Georgia’s win over Alabama in the College Football National Championship Game. Is Stetson Bennett IV a late round NFL Draft prospect?

Does the Jameson Williams injury knock him out of the first round?

What is the NFL outlook for the running backs who played Monday night?

Plus, the guys break down the top defensive performances from the game, with a look at 2022 and 2023 draft prospects.

And finally, the hot take this week is coming from inside the house!

Thanks to our listeners and patrons! You can become a patron for as little as $2/month at The Original Draft Breakdown Podcast on Patreon for access to our weekly bonus episodes.

Follow us on twitter @db_pod where we post links to the episodes and articles

Follow us on IG at db_pod where we’ll post the occasional video