Experts nearly split on Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams on Super Wild Card Weekend

We are into the postseason for the first time in six years.

This is unsettling.

Now the question becomes, how far can the Arizona Cardinals go in the 2022 NFL Playoffs?

It starts with their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium where the Cardinals go into the game as four-point underdogs according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

What do the experts from around the web think about the Cardinals chances?

Let’s take a look.

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) - Pick: Rams 20, Cardinals 17

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) - Pick: Cardinals win 30-27.

Bill Bender (Sporting News) - Pick: Cardinals 33, Rams 30

Gerry Dulac (Pittsburgh Post Gazette) - Prediction: Rams, 27-26

Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) - Rams 35, Cardinals 24

This is what I expected, a lot of experts predicting close games, split on who wins and how the game plays out.

The most unexpected is Rosenthal with his big win for the Rams.

What do you think the Cardinals can do on Monday Night Football?