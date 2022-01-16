Saturday of NFL Super Wildcard Weekend had the favorites rolling

Saturday of Super Wildcard Weekend in the NFL was quite chalky.

While the Las Vegas Raiders were close to covering, the Cincinnati Bengals took care of business winning their first playoff game in over 30 years.

The Bengals were paced by their dynamic young duo of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, while Evan McPherson made all four field goal attempts.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills rolled over a hapless New England Patriots spearheaded by a legendary performance from Josh Allen and the Bills offense.

Allen threw for 308 yards and five touchdowns, while also rushing for 66 yards. Meanwhile, Devin Singletary had 81 yards rushing and two touchdowns as well.

It was an embarrassing performance for maybe the greatest coach of all-time in Bill Belichick.

Now, can any of the underdogs step up and win their games?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Philadelphia Eagles are 7.5 point underdogs, the San Francisco 49ers are three-point underdogs and the Pittsburgh Steelers are 12.5 point underdogs.

Do you like any of the underdogs?