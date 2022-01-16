Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card Playoff game (2022): Game time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

Happy Super Wildcard Weekend Sunday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are the final game of the weekend, but the NFC Playoffs kickoff today.

If the underdogs win and the Arizona Cardinals can take care of business, then the Cardinals will avoid Lambeau Field for one more week.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Who: #7 Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) at #2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4)

Where: Raymond James Stadium - Tampa Bay, FL

When: January 16, 2022 - 11:00 a.m. Arizona Time

TV: Fox (Can be seen locally on Channel 10) - Joe Buck (play-by-play) Troy Aikman (analyst) Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporter)

Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (Phi.), 81 (TB), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (Phi.), 226 (TB), 88 (National) | SXM App: 826 (Phi.), 829 (TB)

Odds: Bucs -7.5

Over/Under: 46

This seems like an easy pick of the Buccaneers.

However, the Bucs will be without Leonard Fournette and every once in a while they come out slow.

What do you think?