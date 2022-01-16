San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys Wild Card Playoff game (2022): Game time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

No games have been good thus far.

Nothing really competitive, even though the Bengals and Raiders was close.

Who: #6 San Francisco 49ers (10-7) at #3 Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

Where: AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX

When: January 16, 2022 - 2:30 p.m. Arizona Time

TV: CBS or Nickelodeon (Can be seen locally on Channel 5) - Jim Nantz (play-by-play) Tony Romo (analyst) Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

The game will also be aired on Nickelodeon and Amazon Prime Video. In addition, you can stream games free on the Yahoo Sports app during the NFL playoffs.

Odds: Cowboys -3

Over/Under: 50.5

A 49ers win and of course if the Arizona Cardinals can take care of their business, they would avoid Lambeau Field for another game. Of course the flipside is they take on the greatest of all time.

There is also some murmurs of Mike McCarthy needing a big run to keep his job.

Who do you have in this game?