Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals ready for primetime, Budda Baker makes All Pro roster, J.J. Watt likely back and more

Happy gameday one and all.

Six years since the Arizona Cardinals have played in a playoff game. It has been a while and now the Cardinals will play on the road against a division rival.

Their other division rival San Francisco 49ers won on Sunday in a close one against the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals can be the second wild card team to win a game this weekend.

To help you get ready we have all the news from around the web on your Arizona Cardinals.

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph waits for head coaching interview with the Miami Dolphins while preparing his team to play the Rams in the playoffs

Cardinals trying to prepare to deal with Rams DT Aaron Donald; James Conner and J.J. Watt game-day decisions

Bashaud Breeland would become the first Cardinals player to wear 24 since Adrian Wilson, and a Cardinals-Rams Wild Card playoff preview

The Cardinals aren't thinking about a poor stretch run as they play the Rams in Los Angeles in a Wild Card playoff game

Ep. 526 - Neither Kliff Kingsbury nor Kyler Murray have ever coached or played, respectively, in the playoffs. That may mean nothing or that may mean everything. Both, though, are looking forward to their first postseason experience.

Ep. 542 - Safety Budda Baker is one of the clear leaders on and off the field for the Arizona Cardinals. What is he preaching to his teammates in advance of Monday night's playoff battle with the Rams at SoFi Stadium?

Ep. 527 - It's been a long wait. Six years. The Cardinals are back in the postseason for the first time since 2015. Craig Grialou and Mike Jurecki break down the wild card matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, the third meeting between the two NFC West rival

Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury expects QB Kyler Murray to play 'best game of his career' in playoff debut vs. Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury expects QB Kyler Murray to play "the best game of his career" in his playoff debut Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, noting, "He's been waiting for this moment for a long time."

J.J. Watt returns to practice; status uncertain for Arizona Cardinals' wild-card game Monday

Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt, who was given a four-to-six-month recovery timeline after shoulder surgery Nov. 3, returned to practice Thursday as Arizona's wild-card matchup with the Rams looms.

Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp fails to clear concussion protocol, will miss playoff game

Los Angeles Rams free safety Taylor Rapp did not clear concussion protocol this week and has been ruled out for Monday night's NFC wild-card playoff game against the visiting Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals' 2021 meetings with Los Angeles Rams, by the numbers

A divisional matchup in the playoffs means we've got the healthiest sample size possible from the regular season.

Cardinals look to take advantage of primetime playoff opportunity vs. Rams

Playing on Monday night, all eyes will be on the Cardinals and the Rams as the division foes put a bow on Wild Card Weekend in the NFL.

Winner of Cardinals-Rams will head to Tampa for Divisional round vs. Bucs

The winner of Monday night's Wild Card game between the Cardinals and Rams will book a trip to the Sunshine State to face the Bucs.

All but one of the Cardinals' last five playoff appearances have seen Arizona win at least one game and advance to the Divisional Round.

Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker is 2nd-team All-Pro for 2021 season

Baker received 10 All-Pro vote, coming in tied for third behind Tennessee's Kevin Byard and Buffalos Jordan Poyer.

Rams’ defense depleted as Cardinals’ defense gets reinforcements

The Rams will be without three starters who played in Week 14. The Cardinals could get three defensive starters back this week.

J.J. Watt expected to play but Cardinals will take decision ‘down to the wire’

Ian Rapoport says the Cardinals will activate Watt and he will play if there are no setbacks before Monday afternoon.

Zaven Collins played the least among all non-injured 2021 first-round picks in NFL

Collins played only a little more than 20% of the Cardinals' defensive snaps in 2021.