Arizona Cardinals lose to Seahawks, get ready for primetime against LA Rams and more

Six years later the Arizona Cardinals are back in the NFL Playoffs and for the first time ever, the NFL is having a Monday Night Football Playoff game.

For as much as we talk about the lack of respect for the Cardinals, they get the singular primetime game on Monday Night Football for the playoffs.

However, first Jess and I need to talk about the loss to the Seahawks, and then get ready for the playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Sit back, relax and enjoy the best hour of Cardinals talk on the web.

Here are the approximate timestamps for the topics of discussion.

(1:00) Intros and the level of disappointment in the loss of the division and to the Seahawks

(21:16) What went wrong against the Seahawks

(36:35) Which injured Cardinals could be back for the first round

(41:54) Vance Joseph, Adrian Wilson, Quentin Harris and their potential opportunities

(52:02) Cardinals-Rams preview