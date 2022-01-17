Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams NFC Wildcard Playoffs (2022): Game time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

Playoff football on a Monday Night holiday?

Who would have thought the Arizona Cardinals would be partaking in it? Now, the question is, which Cardinals team shows up, the 8-1 road team or the one that struggled the last six weeks of the regular season?

For the Cardinals, it is the first time in the playoffs under Kliff Kingsbury with Kyler Murray at the helm.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams are back in the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons with Sean McVay at the helm.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Who: Arizona Cardinals (11-6) at Los Angeles Rams (12-5)

Where: SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

When: January 17, 2022 - 6:15 p.m. Arizona Time

TV: ESPN/ABC (Can be seen locally on Channel 15) - Steve Levy (play-by-play) Louis Riddick and Brian Griese (analyst) Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Streaming: Fubo TV

Local Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM - Dave Pasch (play-by-play) Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (Play-by-Play) Rolando Cantu (Color Analyst)

National Radio: Westwood One - Kevin Kugler (Play-By-Play) Kurt Warner (Analyst) Ross Tucker (Sideline)

Odds: Cardinals +3.5

Over/Under: 49

DraftKings Sportsbook