Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Monday Night Football Wild Card open thread (first half)

By Seth Cox
NFL: NFC Wild Card Playoffs-Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It has been six years since we have seen postseason football for the Arizona Cardinals.

Let’s enjoy it.

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Rams in the finale of what has been a mostly boring Super Wildcard Weekend.

For Cardinals fans, we just want a win, but we’d prefer if the Cards could dominate.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Who: Arizona Cardinals (11-6) at Los Angeles Rams (12-5)

Where: SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

When: January 17, 2022 - 6:15 p.m. Arizona Time

TV: ESPN/ABC (Can be seen locally on Channel 15) - Steve Levy (play-by-play) Louis Riddick and Brian Griese (analyst) Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Streaming: Fubo TV

Local Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM - Dave Pasch (play-by-play) Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (Play-by-Play) Rolando Cantu (Color Analyst)

National Radio: Westwood One - Kevin Kugler (Play-By-Play) Kurt Warner (Analyst) Ross Tucker (Sideline)

Odds: Cardinals +3.5
Over/Under: 49
