Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams second half open thread

It is a first half to forget in a six week stretch of games to forget for the Arizona Cardinals.

At this point the question becomes do they even show anything worth talking about or has this team just completely given up on the season and from that have the fans given up?

At the half the Arizona Cardinals trail the Los Angeles Rams and the question becomes what do the Cardinals do this off-season?

The offense cannot get anything moving, while the defense continues to struggle to stop the run when J.J. Watt is not in.

It’s been an embarrassment of epic proportions for the Cardinals and it makes it look like there will be plenty of questions to answer.

Is Kliff the guy?

Can Kyler Murray be the guy?

Is Vance Joseph worth keeping?

The Cardinals have been embarrassed in the first half.

They are likely playing their last half of football of the season.

What does this team have in it?