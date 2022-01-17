Arizona Cardinals end season in embarrassing fashion with loss to Los Angeles Rams

Welp...

This one was never in doubt for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Arizona Cardinals laid one final egg in the 2021 NFL season and now the real work begins.

What do you do with a franchise that is a laughingstock historically and had one of only six season where it ended in the NFL Playoffs?

Do you move on from Kliff Kingsbury?

Do you move on from Steve Keim?

Do you reset with what has been progressively better seasons but a clearly flawed roster?

There are a number of questions that have to be answered for the Arizona Cardinals after an embarrassing loss to the Los Angeles Rams 34-11.

There really is not much to recap, outside of there seems to be good news about Budda Baker.

More on Budda Baker:



Taken to hospital for further evaluation



Was alert & communicative



Never lost feeling or movement per medical staff — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) January 18, 2022

This team needs something, but like usual we have all offseason to figure that out for the Arizona Cardinals.

We are onto the 2022 NFL Draft.