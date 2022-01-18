Arizona Cardinals will pick 23rd in 2022 NFL Draft after loss in first round of playoffs

The 2021 NFL season is over.

Maybe more and different news will come out over the next couple of days on the Arizona Cardinals offseason, but for now the first thing we know is this...

The Arizona Cardinals have the 23rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

That could obviously change between then and now depending on if they make a trade or what not, but for now the Arizona Cardinals will pick 23.

We will discuss a number of things over the next couple of months as we head into the NFL Draft, what position, players and other things, but for now the Cardinals have the 23rd pick.

Let’s see what that looks like.

2021 - Christian Darrisaw, OL - Minnesota Vikings

2020 - Kenneth Murray, LB - Los Angeles Chargers

2019 - Tytus Howard, OT - Houston Texans

2018 - Isaiah Wynn, OT - New England Patriots

2017 - Evan Engram, TE - New York Giants

You can see there are a lot of offensive linemen