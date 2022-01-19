Arizona Cardinals sign 15 players to future contracts

The Arizona Cardinals are beginning to construct their 2022 offseason roster after the disappointment from their playoff loss.
The team announced on Wednesday signing 15 players to a futures contract.
From the team:
Wide receiver Andre Baccellia
Cornerback Breon Borders
Cornerback Nate Brooks
Defensive lineman Matt Dickerson
Tight end Alex Ellis
Safety Javon Hagan
Offensive lineman Danny Isidora
Offensive lineman Koda Martin
Running back Jaylen Samuels
Tight end Bernhard Seikovits
Offensive lineman Eric Smith
Linebacker Joe Walker
Tight end David Wells
Cornerback Jace Whittaker
Tight end Deon Yelder
With the exception of Samuels and Yelder, each player was on the Cardinals active roster/practice squad this season.
Samuels (6-0, 225) has played in 45 games (eight starts) with Pittsburgh (2018-20) and Houston (2021) in his career and has 136 carries for 468 yards and one touchdown on the ground to go along with 85 receptions for 564 yards and four touchdowns receiving. After being drafted by Pittsburgh in the fifth-round (165th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of N.C. State, Samuels played three seasons with the Steelers before spending this year with the Texans.
Yelder (6-4, 255) is a four-year NFL veteran who has played in 29 games (two starts) with Kansas City (2018-20) and Tampa Bay (2021) in his career and has 11 receptions for 86 yards. He entered the league with New Orleans in 2018 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Western Kentucky and played three seasons with the Chiefs before spending the 2021 season with the Buccaneers and Giants.
Good luck to all and welcome to the team Jaylen Samuels and Deon Yelder.
Loading comments...