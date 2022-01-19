Arizona Cardinals sign 15 players to future contracts

The Arizona Cardinals are beginning to construct their 2022 offseason roster after the disappointment from their playoff loss.

The team announced on Wednesday signing 15 players to a futures contract.

From the team:

Wide receiver Andre Baccellia Cornerback Breon Borders Cornerback Nate Brooks Defensive lineman Matt Dickerson Tight end Alex Ellis Safety Javon Hagan Offensive lineman Danny Isidora Offensive lineman Koda Martin Running back Jaylen Samuels Tight end Bernhard Seikovits Offensive lineman Eric Smith Linebacker Joe Walker Tight end David Wells Cornerback Jace Whittaker Tight end Deon Yelder With the exception of Samuels and Yelder, each player was on the Cardinals active roster/practice squad this season. Samuels (6-0, 225) has played in 45 games (eight starts) with Pittsburgh (2018-20) and Houston (2021) in his career and has 136 carries for 468 yards and one touchdown on the ground to go along with 85 receptions for 564 yards and four touchdowns receiving. After being drafted by Pittsburgh in the fifth-round (165th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of N.C. State, Samuels played three seasons with the Steelers before spending this year with the Texans. Yelder (6-4, 255) is a four-year NFL veteran who has played in 29 games (two starts) with Kansas City (2018-20) and Tampa Bay (2021) in his career and has 11 receptions for 86 yards. He entered the league with New Orleans in 2018 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Western Kentucky and played three seasons with the Chiefs before spending the 2021 season with the Buccaneers and Giants.

Good luck to all and welcome to the team Jaylen Samuels and Deon Yelder.