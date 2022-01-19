 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Arizona Cardinals sign 15 players to future contracts

By Seth Cox
/ new
Arizona Cardinals v Detroit Lions Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are beginning to construct their 2022 offseason roster after the disappointment from their playoff loss.

The team announced on Wednesday signing 15 players to a futures contract.

From the team:

Wide receiver Andre Baccellia

Cornerback Breon Borders

Cornerback Nate Brooks

Defensive lineman Matt Dickerson

Tight end Alex Ellis

Safety Javon Hagan

Offensive lineman Danny Isidora

Offensive lineman Koda Martin

Running back Jaylen Samuels

Tight end Bernhard Seikovits

Offensive lineman Eric Smith

Linebacker Joe Walker

Tight end David Wells

Cornerback Jace Whittaker

Tight end Deon Yelder

With the exception of Samuels and Yelder, each player was on the Cardinals active roster/practice squad this season.

Samuels (6-0, 225) has played in 45 games (eight starts) with Pittsburgh (2018-20) and Houston (2021) in his career and has 136 carries for 468 yards and one touchdown on the ground to go along with 85 receptions for 564 yards and four touchdowns receiving. After being drafted by Pittsburgh in the fifth-round (165th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of N.C. State, Samuels played three seasons with the Steelers before spending this year with the Texans.

Yelder (6-4, 255) is a four-year NFL veteran who has played in 29 games (two starts) with Kansas City (2018-20) and Tampa Bay (2021) in his career and has 11 receptions for 86 yards. He entered the league with New Orleans in 2018 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Western Kentucky and played three seasons with the Chiefs before spending the 2021 season with the Buccaneers and Giants.

Good luck to all and welcome to the team Jaylen Samuels and Deon Yelder.

More From Revenge of the Birds

Loading comments...