Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals ready for different Dallas Cowboys team, James Conner, Rondale Moore game-time decisions and more

Happy gameday one and all.

I hope you all had a wonderful New Year and are ready for some more Arizona Cardinals football.

We start the 2022 year off with a big game against the Dallas Cowboys that gives us a preview of what the NFL Playoffs will look like.

We have all the news from around the web to help you get ready.

Let’s get to it.

With Markus Golden and Devon Kennard on Covid list, Cardinals turn to Zaven Collins to help at outside linebacker

Rookie might get some work on the outside with Golden, Kennard down

Three Big Things: Cowboys Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

Cardinals need new left tackle with D.J. Humphries on the Covid list

Notes: Hudson ready to play; Conner a game-day decision

The Cardinals need to maximize WR A.J. Green, and other notes and thoughts before Cardinals-Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals Official Team Website I Arizona Cardinals – AZCardinals.com

Cardinals Get Playoff-Type Game With Trip To Dallas

Team trying to snap three-game losing streak, remain in NFC West race

Kyler Murray talks his 57-yard run, but the Cardinals QB's rushing totals are way down in 2021

Quarterback's rushing totals significantly down in 2021, by design

John Madden, who passed away at age 85, broadcasted his final game at Super Bowl 43 with the Cardinals and Steelers

Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster passes away at 85

Cardinals Cover 2 - Offense’s Security Blanket Is Back

Ep. 517 - Though he was not on the practice field on Wednesday, Rodney Hudson is back with the team. He missed the past two games—two losses—on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Craig Grialou and Mike Jurecki discuss what Hudson's return means

Cardinals Cover 2 - Opportunity Knocks In Dallas

Ep. 518 - All any player wants is an opportunity. And it sounds like several players, whether it be due to injury or COVID-19, will be given an opportunity this week against the Dallas Cowboys. Craig Grialou and Mike Jurecki discuss the options

Big Red Rage - Explosive Cowboys Up Next For Gardeck, Defense

Ep. 540 - Injuries and Covid have hindered the Cardinals this week as they prepare to take on the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday. Left tackle D.J. Humphries was added to the Covid list on Thursday joining pass rushers Markus Golden and Devon Kennard.

Cardinals Cover 2 - Run The Football

Ep. 519 - It sounds simple enough. And it is why the Cardinals were so successful earlier in the season. But this team has gotten away from running the football. Now part of that is because they've trailed in games.

'It's bad football': Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals lament mental mistakes as skid continues

The Cardinals are on the verge of clinching a playoff berth but have lost five of their last eight games after starting 7-0.

Arizona Cardinals late-season slump a disturbing trend for Kliff Kingsbury - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

Including his time at Texas Tech, Kingsbury is 42-20-1 in Games 1 through 7 and 16-43 after, but what are the reasons, and why is it happening now?

Cowboys defense, LB Micah Parsons 'a great test' for Cardinals offense

For as productive as the offense has been, the same can be said about the Cowboys defense with rookie LB Micah Parsons in the mix.

Cardinals' James Conner, Moore remain game-day decisions vs. Cowboys

Following a week of practice, Cardinals RB James Conner and WR Rondale Moore are still game-day decisions, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Cardinals-Cowboys injury report: DT Jordan Phillips, CB Marco Wilson out

Eight Cardinals players, including RB James Conner, were either missing from practice or were limited participants due to injury on Friday.

2022 New Year's resolutions for the Cardinals, Suns and more

Here are what the local teams that air on 98.7 FM can look forward to achieving in the new year. Let's lend them some resolutions.

Giddy up: Dak-led Cowboys nothing like 2020 version Cardinals faced

The Arizona Cardinals defense will have its hands full Sunday with not only QB Dak Prescott but the rest of the Cowboys' offensive weapons.

Kyler Murray's perfect history in AT&T Stadium before Cardinals-Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has eight games and eight wins of experience at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium.

Kyler Murray, Texas-native Cardinals headed back to Dallas

The Arizona Cardinals head back to Dallas to take on the Cowboys Sunday in a state homecoming for many of its players.

49ers OT Trent Williams: Cardinals' Chandler Jones is 'cream of the crop'

Niners OT Trent Williams had high praise for Cardinals' Chandler Jones, calling him the best pass rusher in the league.