Arizona Cardinals activate and elevate Kevin Peterson, Jace Whittaker, Tanner Vallejo and others for Dallas Cowboys game

The Arizona Cardinals made a number of moves before their game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Here is everything you need to know from the team:

– Activated linebacker Tanner Vallejo (vuh-LAY-ho) from the Injured Reserve/Designated for return list

– Elevated defensive lineman Josh Mauro (MORE-oh) and cornerback Kevin Peterson to the active roster from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements

– Elevated tight end David Wells and cornerback Jace Whittaker to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations

Mauro (6-6, 290) has played in four games (one start) this season after being elevated from the practice squad. He was signed with Arizona’s practice squad on October 19 after spending training camp with the team. Mauro played three games (two starts) in 2020 with Arizona after previously playing 47 games (26 starts) with the Cardinals between 2014-17. He originally entered the league with Pittsburgh as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2014 from Stanford.

Peterson (5-11, 185) played the past two weeks after being elevated from the practice squad. He re-signed with the Cardinals practice squad on October 13 after playing in 26 games (four starts) the past two seasons (2019-20) with Arizona. Peterson entered the league with Chicago as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2016 from Oklahoma State and played in six games (one start) with the Rams in 2017.

Vallejo (5-10, 192) played nine games (two starts) this season with Arizona and had 10 tackles on defense and one tackle on special teams prior to getting placed on injured reserve on November 20. He has played in 27 games with Arizona since joining the team in 2019.

Wells (6-6, 260) played in the Cardinals Week 9 win at San Francisco after being elevated from the practice squad. He originally signed with Arizona’s practice squad on October 20 after previously spending time on the practice squads of the Colts and Falcons earlier this season. The 26-year old Wells entered the league in 2018 with Dallas as an undrafted rookie free agent from San Diego State.

Whittaker (5-11, 185) played in the Cardinals Week 5 game against the 49ers earlier this season after being elevated from the practice squad. He played four games last season with the Cardinals and had two tackles on defense and two tackles on special teams after spending the majority of the season on Arizona’s practice squad. Whittaker originally joined the Cardinals in 2020 as an undrafted rookie free agent from the University of Arizona.

Mauro will wear #96, Peterson will wear #27, Vallejo will wear #51, Wells will wear #41 and Whittaker will wear #39.