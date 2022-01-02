Arizona Cardinals clinch playoff berth, Christmas loss to the Colts and getting ready for the Dallas Cowboys

Another loss for the Arizona Cardinals and a well-timed vacation for myself means a new episode of the Rise Up, See Red Podcast.

This week Jess teamed up with another member of the Revenge of the Birds staff, Blake Murphy to discuss the Christmas Nightmare, before gearing up for the rest of the regular season and a small celebration of getting into the playoffs.

We have all of that and more on the best hour of Cardinals talk on the web, so sit back, relax and enjoy.

Thanks again to Blake Murphy for stepping up and filling in this week.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Here are the timestamps for our different topics of the show.

(1:00) Intros and remembering John Madden

(6:54) Does it matter how the Cardinals made the postseason?

(18:32) What happened against the Colts?

(34:47) What do the Cardinals need to change in the final two games of the regular season?

(41:55) How can the Cardinals still win the NFC West?

(48:00) Cardinals-Cowboys preview and predictions