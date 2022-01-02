Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys (2021): Game time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

We are back to the NFL season, with two weeks left and the Arizona Cardinals have a massive game today against the number two seed in the NFC.

While expectations are now at a spine-tingling low, we can still have some hope that the Cardinals are going to be a factor in the playoffs.

In fact, this game will go a long way in telling us just where they stand in the hierarchy of the NFC.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Who: Arizona Cardinals (10-5) at Dallas Cowboys (11-4)

Where: AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX

When: January 2, 2022 - 2:25 p.m. Arizona Time

TV: Fox (Can be seen locally on Channel 10) - Joe Buck (play-by-play) Troy Aikman (analyst) Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporter)

Streaming: Fubo TV

Local Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM - Dave Pasch (play-by-play) Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (Play-by-Play) Rolando Cantu (Color Analyst)

National Radio: Compass Radio - Jerry Recco (Play-By-Play) Danny White (Analyst)

Odds: Cardinals +7

Over/Under: 52

