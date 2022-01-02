Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys first half open thread

The Arizona Cardinals are without James Conner again.

They have to win in order to keep pace with the division leading Los Angeles Rams who pulled one out by the skin of their teeth.

Now, can the Cardinals get back on the right track against a very good Dallas Cowboys team.

Now, they need to find their rhythm and their way heading into the NFL Playoffs.

Or it’ll be short lived and we will have another off-season of questions.

Let’s hope the Arizona Cardinals can find their footing once again.

Here is everything you need to know.

Who: Arizona Cardinals (10-5) at Dallas Cowboys (11-4)

Where: AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX

When: January 2, 2022 - 2:25 p.m. Arizona Time

TV: Fox (Can be seen locally on Channel 10) - Joe Buck (play-by-play) Troy Aikman (analyst) Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporter)

Streaming: Fubo TV

Local Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM - Dave Pasch (play-by-play) Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM - Luis Hernandez (Play-by-Play) Rolando Cantu (Color Analyst)

National Radio: Compass Radio - Jerry Recco (Play-By-Play) Danny White (Analyst)

Odds: Cardinals +7

Over/Under: 52

