SB Nation Reacts: Confidence in direction of the Arizona Cardinals all but gone after epic collapse

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans powered by SurveyMonkey. Each week, we send 32 polls to plugged in fans from each team NFL. You can sign up HERE — it’s easy and free to join!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

The Arizona Cardinals collapse not surprisingly is coinciding nicely with fans having no confidence in the direction of the team.

That is what happens when you lose in a spectacular fashion against a division rival that shows the distance between the two teams still to go.

After being at 43% confident in the direction of the team, the amount of the Cardinals fanbase that believes in the direction of the team is now a miniscule 13%.

That is amazing to see the 100% sitting there only six weeks ago, but much like the NFL stands for not for long for players and coaches, it also does for confidence.

You win or you need to be fired.

At least that is what we are seeing in Arizona.

What do you think?