2022 NFL Draft: Mock Draft has the Arizona Cardinals adding prospects at premier positions

I guess we are onto mock draft season.

The Arizona Cardinals sit with the 23rd pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and with the PFF Mock Draft Simulator loaded up and ready, we take our first foray into Mock Draft Friday’s.

For the Cardinals, I have a couple of thoughts that I will lay out and go into more over the next several months.

Premium positions are a must Premium talent can trump 1 Double dipping is encouraged

Without further ado, the first of what will be many 2022 NFL Mock Drafts.

23. Trent McDuffie, CB - Washington

Nice work simulator, we get both one and two with the first pick. The Cardinals have desperately needed to address the cornerback position since 2013, but have done so with Byron Murphy and prayer. We still have high hopes for Murphy and Marco Wilson, but as we saw this year, a top 90 pick should potentially be used yearly.

Other choices:

Jameson Williams (this was a tough pass because I think Williams is a top 10 talent in this class)

Bernard Raimann (I am hard passing on undersized group of five players right now)

Roger McCreary

Arnold Ebiketie

Trevor Penning (Penning is listed 20lbs heavier than Raimann and Northern Iowa produces some super athletes, but I think McDuffie is better)

Now, onto round two.

55. Daniel Faalele, OL - Minnesota

The Cardinals need beef up front offensively and defensively. Faalele is beef. The 6-9 380lbs mountain of a man can move too and would be a nice addition to the right side of the Cardinals offensive line.

Oh, and his size doesn’t mean the Aussie isn’t athletic.

Minnesota RT Daniel Faalele has a huge 6’8” frame and his long arms really show up in pass pro.



High ceiling player pic.twitter.com/wMGaLXJTT8 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) January 3, 2022

Hit two massive needs for the Cardinals, hit two of the premier position groups and hit two big time prospects.

Not a bad first draft.