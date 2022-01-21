Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals have offseason roster decisions to make, Kliff Kingsbury on the hot seat and more

Happy Friday one and all.
At the end of the day, we are all fans of the Arizona Cardinals, but we also have more that we can lean on.
Thank goodness, cause frustration is what you get if you think about it too much.
However, we still want to see this team succeed, so we will continue to bring you all the news from around the web to help you get your day started.
Cardinals' season comes to a rough end with blowout Wild Card playoff loss to the Rams, 34-11
Rams dominate in 34-11 decision on 'Monday Night Football'
Kyler Murray struggles in his first playoff game, and a Cardinals-Rams Wild Card playoff review after the 34-11 Cards' loss
Cardinals start to think about roster changes and free agents like tight end Zach Ertz
Notes: Hopkins should be healed for offseason work; Cards select 23rd in draft
Cardinals try to figure out what went wrong to end season poorly after 7-0 start
Struggles down stretch derailed what had been promising season
You've Got Mail: The Season Is Over
Topics include Offseason needs, Kyler Murray and The Rock with Buddy Morris
What will the Cardinals do with Jordan Hicks, Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons?
Cardinals still working with last 2 first-round picks while veteran led defense
Cardinals safety Budda Baker puts video on Instagram saying he is OK after hellacious hit knocks him out during Rams' playoff game
Safety stayed in L.A. hospital after scary collision
Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks says he loves coach Kliff Kingsbury's "ability to lead"
Linebacker mentions relationship with coach in final interview
Red Sea Report - Rams Provide Rough Ending To Cardinals Season
Nothing seemed to go right during the Cardinals Wild Card matchup with the Rams on Monday night at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles dominated in all phases of the game during their 34-11 victory. Craig Grialou, Mike Jurecki and Drew Stanton try to make sense
Cardinals Underground - Epilogue
What happened to the Cardinals? That's a question everyone – including Paul Calvisi, Darren Urban and special guest star Dani Sureck – is asking themselves, and let's face it, it makes for good discussion on the podcast.
Cardinals Cover 2 - A Tale Of Two Seasons
Ep. 529 - How should the 2021 season be judged? A success? A failure? Or somewhere in-between? Craig Grialou and Mike Jurecki give their thoughts as they continue to put Monday night's playoff loss in the rearview mirror.
Big Red Rage - Big Roster Decisions Ahead
Ep. 543 - The Cardinals season came to a sudden stop on Monday night in Los Angeles, however work on the 2022 campaign has already begun. Paul Calvisi, Ron Wolfley and Darren Urban discuss several areas of the roster that will need attention.
Has Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury reached his ceiling? - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN
Kingsbury's teams have made steady progress since he took over, but an embarrassing playoff loss is the latest red flag.
Keyshawn: Kliff Kingsbury sticks with Cardinals but 'needs to figure it out'
Keyshawn Johnson didn't hold back on his criticism of Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury, especially when looking at how he finishes seasons.
Cardinals have contract decisions aplenty over next 2 free agency periods
The Arizona Cardinals have an abundance of contract decisions to make in the next two free agency periods.
Arizona Cardinals' skill positions filled with uncertainty for 2022
The Arizona Cardinals could have a whole lot of new names at running back, wide receiver and tight end next year.
Arizona Cardinals positions of need: Defensive line breakdown
Most of the Cardinals' defensive line remains under contract for next season, but the position is a popular target in many mock drafts.
Bickley: Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury's level of job security troublesome
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is receiving a level of job security that is extremely rare in the NFL.
Cornerback at the top of offseason priority list for Arizona Cardinals
Another offseason, another big question mark looming over the Arizona Cardinals' cornerbacks room for 2022.
