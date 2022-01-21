Arizona Cardinals get youth at the edge position in Daniel Jeremiah’s 2022 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

It is mock draft season for the Arizona Cardinals.

We won’t cover them all, but there are certain pundits who will always get a post and Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com is one of them.

He dropped 2022 NFL Mock Draft 1.0 today, and has the Cardinals doing one of the things I’ve said needs to be a priority... Premium positions.

From DJ:

Pick 23 Arizona Cardinals SELECTION: David Ojabo, Edge School: Michigan Year: Sophomore (RS) Ojabo is a polarizing player in league circles. I love his get-off quickness and ability to bend at the top of his rush, but he’s going to need some time and reps to improve against the run. Chandler Jones is a free agent and the Cardinals need to add some youth up front.

Ojabo is a dynamic playmaker at the edge position. He was huge in his first real season of playing time and is striking while the iron is hot.

He is listed at 6-5 250lbs, with alleged 4.52 speed.

While I love Ojabo and would be okay with this pick, in DJ’s draft, they have to take Tyler Linderbaum, who could start at guard in 2022 and then take over at center in 2023.

He is going to be an anchor for a decade along any offensive line.

What would you do?