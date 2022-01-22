2022 NFL Draft rumors start to flow and where could the quarterbacks fit?

We are into draft season, and now is the best time to take advantage of this podcast. We do two weekly episodes and each one is has some great information in it.

On this weeks free episode, ESPN and Substack draft analyst Matt Miller revealed that some scouts are not high on Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean. However, Mel Kiper has Dean going ninth overall to Denver Broncos in his latest mock draft. Justin and I try to make sense of these conflicting takes.

Plus, one of the Footballguys sees a potential fit for Sam Howell with the Detroit Lions.

Then, a couple of hot takes to wrap up the show.

