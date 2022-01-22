Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans 2022 NFL Playoffs: game time, TV channel, online stream, odds, best bets and more

The Arizona Cardinals are out of the playoffs.

That means we have to pick another team to cheer for, right?

Maybe you have picked one of these two teams.

Who: #4 Cincinnati Bengals at #1 Tennessee Titans

Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

When: January 22, 2022 - 2:30 p.m. Arizona Time

TV: CBS (Can be seen locally on Channel 5) - Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)

Online Stream: Paramount+Paramount+, the CBS app

Odds: Titans -3.5

Over/Under: 47

The Titans have the top team in the AFC despite the Arizona Cardinals beating them down in week one.

Meanwhile, the Bengals were able to hold on against an in turmoil Las Vegas Raiders and now get a shot to take on the first place Titans.

Oh, and the Titans are getting Derrick Henry back who seems to be good at football.

I am taking the Titans in a closish one.

Titans 27

Bengals 23

Best bets from DraftKings Sportsbook:

DK has a fun Parlay for the game -