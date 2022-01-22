San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers 2022 NFL Playoffs: game time, TV channel, online stream, odds, best bets and more

This is a tough one, as these are two teams and fanbases I do not want to see win.

However, this thing cannot end in a tie, so we have to pick one.

Here is everything you need to know about the final Saturday Wild Card game of the night.

Who: #6 San Francisco 49ers at #1 Green Bay Packers

Where: Lambeau Field - Green Bay, WI

When: January 22, 2022 - 6:15 p.m. Arizona Time

TV: Fox (Can be seen locally on Channel 10) - Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporter)

Odds: Packers -5.5

Over/Under: 47

This is one that seems like an easy call, but the way the 49ers have been playing and running the ball they should be able to keep pace in this game.

The big thing is, the Packers have the worst special teams unit in the NFL, could that come into play tonight?

Packers 24

49ers 21

Best bets on DraftKings Sportsbook

Aaron Jones & Elijah Mitchell to combine for 2+ Rushing TDs (+250)

D. Samuel, E. Mitchell, A. Dillon and A. Jones: 50+ Rush Yds Each +1000