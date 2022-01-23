Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals have roster decisions to make for 2022, Vance Joseph’s head coaching pitch and more

Happy Sunday one and all.

A breakdown of the Arizona Cardinals roster after the 2021 season, with a look at the contract status for each player

GM Steve Keim dealing with 21 unrestricted free agents but larger cap number

NFL overhaul tiers - Which teams will look most different in 2022? Who needs a rebuild, and who is right on track

We stacked NFL franchises from those in need of a teardown to those that just need a few tweaks. What are each eliminated team's outlook and offseason priorities?

Arizona Cardinals positions of need: A look at linebacker

The Cardinals have used their last two first round draft selections on linebackers, yet the position still seems to be one of need.

Former Cardinals LB Karlos Dansby: Moment was too big for them

Former Cardinals linebacker Karlos Dansby said Arizona was not able to slow the game down when it started to slip in Monday's playoff loss.

Arizona Cardinals positions of need: Offensive line breakdown

Right guard Max Garcia is the only Arizona Cardinals starting offensive linemen who is an upcoming free agent.

Report: Rams' Aaron Donald fined for run-in with Cardinals' D.J. Humphries

Report: Rams DT Aaron Donald has been fined $10,815 for his incident with Cardinals OT D.J. Humphries in Monday's Wild Card loss.

Arizona Cardinals’ 2021 full season offensive snap counts and observations

Nobody on offense played every snap. D.J. Humphries played the most of any offensive player on the team.

Arizona Cardinals’ 2021 full defensive snap counts and observations

Have a look at the full season snap counts for the entire defense in 2021.

5 potential free-agent fits for Arizona Cardinals in Bengals-Titans playoff game

Since the Cardinals are now in the offseason, take a look at some players who will be free agents and could be fits for the needs the Cardinals have.

Arizona Cardinals owner ‘very, very upset’ about season’s finish

Michael Bidwill is unhappy with the last two seasons' finishes. There are conflicting reports of a recent "tense meeting."

Arizona Cardinals DC Vance Joseph has HC interview with Dolphins Friday

Joseph becomes the fourth candidate the Dolphins speak with this week, per reports.

Giants pass on Cardinals’ Adrian Wilson, Quentin Harris for GM job

The Giants are finalizing a deal with Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen. They have told Wilson and Harris they are no longer under consideration.

Radio host: Cardinals should replace Kliff Kingsbury with Jim Harbaugh

Some people think Jim Harbaugh would be a great fit as the Cardinals' head coach. The Cardinals already have a coach, however.

Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray deserves less blame, NFL star says

One NFL star doesn't have concerns about Kyler Murray in the wake of the Cardinals' embarrassing loss to the Rams.

2 reasons Cardinals must give Kliff Kingsbury another chance

Kliff Kingsbury's teams have a long history of crumbling down the stretch, but the Cardinals must give him another chance regardless.

Cardinals Rumors: Michael Bidwill 'Very, Very Upset' with End-of-Season Performance | Bleacher Report | Latest News, Videos and Highlights

The way the Arizona Cardinals ended the season reportedly did not sit well with team owner Michael Bidwill.