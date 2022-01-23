2022 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals add great interior offensive lineman in PFF Mock Draft

As we move through the offseason we will see hundreds if not thousands of 2022 NFL Mock Drafts.

The question becomes, what value do you buy in each of these mock drafts?

Do you buy the Arizona Cardinals using the pick on an edge, on a cornerback, on defensive line, on offensive line?

What happens if they go off script and grab a wide receiver?

For this 2022 NFL Draft forecast from PFF we see the Cardinals getting a premier player that the team can use.

PICK NO. 23: ARIZONA CARDINALS: C TYLER LINDERBAUM, IOWA Linderbaum finished the 2021 season as PFF’s highest-graded interior offensive lineman and the top-ranked interior offensive lineman expected to enter the 2022 NFL Draft. He’ll likely slip in the first round due to positional value, but I doubt he gets past Arizona at Pick 23.

Could the Cardinals add Linderbaum and play him at one of the guard positions for a year? Yes.

I know people are concerned about his weight, but he was literally the best run blocker in college football in 2021. He’ll add weight and then can move inside to center in 2023.

You have: DJ, Pugh, Hudson, Linderbaum, Jones or Beachum, Pugh, Hudson, Linderbaum, Jones or Jones, Pugh, Hudson, Linderbaum, Beachum in 2022.

What do you think?