Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 NFL Playoffs: game time, TV channel, online stream, odds, best bets and more

Well, one of the NFC West teams is good.

Now, we will see if two of them are and they will fight it out to the death in the NFC Championship Game or if Tom Brady is still king of the NFL.

That is what is on for early today.

Who: #4 Los Angeles Rams at #2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Where: Raymond James Stadium - Tampa Bay, FL

When: January 23, 2022 - 1:00 p.m. Arizona Time

TV: NBC (Can be seen locally on Channel 12) - Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) Michele Tafoya and Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter)

Online Streaming: The stream is available through Yahoo Sports

Odds: Bucs -2.5

Over/Under: 48

I’ve called both games wrong and still covered and missed the over/under.

So, let’s switch things up.

Rams 17

Bucs 14

There are a couple of bets I like on this one.

Odell Beckham Jr Over 74.5 Receiving Yards + Over 0.5 Touchdowns (+550)

The Bucs pass defense is not great, but their pass rush can be. This is a nice flyer and could be profitable.

Tom Brady over 2.5 touchdowns (+135)

Brady and the Bucs offense is lethal, and the Rams made the Cardinals offense look bad, but the Bucs should be able to put up some points.