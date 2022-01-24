NFC Championship Opening line has Los Angeles Rams as small favorites over San Francisco 49ers

It has been quite the season for the San Francisco 49ers.

How can a team that lost twice to the Arizona Cardinals make it all the way to the NFC Championship Game?

Yet, here they are.

With Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback.

Is it Kyle Shanahan?

Is it DeMeco Ryans?

Is it just the fact that John Lynch has built a team and added the right veterans to compete consistently?

Or all of the above?

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams are all-in on this season and have been rewarded with a trip to the NFC Championship Game.

The opening lines have come out and according to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Rams opened as three-point favorites heading into their game against the 49ers.

Matthew Stafford has played as well as any quarterback this postseason, but they almost blew it against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 49ers have won an amazing six games in a row over the Los Angeles Rams, but this is the playoffs.

Early in the week, who do you have?