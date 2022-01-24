Kansas City Chiefs open as touchdown favorites over Cincinnati Bengals

In what was one of the most entertaining and enthralling games in NFL history, the Kansas City Chiefs somehow outlasted the Buffalo Bills.

It is one of the most painful losses I can remember in recent times, and the Bills will have to find a way to overcome that.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals got some interesting luck with Ryan Tannehill throwing his third interception of the game and setting up Evan McPherson for a game winner.

It is another matchup of two incredibly young and talented quarterbacks.

What is interesting is seeing the odds.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Kansas City Chiefs are touchdown favorites heading into the game against the Bengals.

Do you really think after this weekend, after the Bengals beat the Chiefs head-to-head that the Chiefs should sit at -7 heading into the game?

Now, I am on the Chiefs to win, but a touchdown seems excessive.

Of course, it could be that oddsmakers want to see if Burrow can hang in the high pressure situation first, something that Patrick Mahomes has been in every year as a starter, something he has won the past two seasons.

What do you think?