Could the Arizona Cardinals need to start a search for a new defensive coordinator?

It is a single tweet and means nothing overall, and while we will wait for a bigger name to come out and potentially corroborate this tweet, we as an Arizona Cardinals site will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Matt Cannata is speculating heavily, but he had this to say on Vance Joseph.

Unless the #Dolphins are on a secret spy mission trip for their next head coach, then I think the next HC will be Vance Joseph.



Connecting all the dots and putting pieces of the puzzle together based on what we know leads me to that speculative conclusion. — Matt Cannata (@CannataPFN) January 24, 2022

So, if Joseph gets the head coaching job for the Miami Dolphins who could the Arizona Cardinals turn to?

This list is very, very preliminary, but here are names.

Don “Wink” Martindale - Former Ravens defensive coordinator - 5 years of defensive coordinator experience

Mike Zimmer - Former Minnesota Vikings head coach and 14 seasons as defensive coordinator in

Jimmy Lake - Former Washington Huskies head coach, four seasons as defensive coordinator, NFL defensive back coach from 2006-2011

John Butler - Buffalo Bills defensive backs coach - No experience as a DC.

Jim Schwartz - Former NFL HC and DC.

Vic Fangio - Former Denver Broncos HC and long-time NFL DC.