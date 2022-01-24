 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Could the Arizona Cardinals need to start a search for a new defensive coordinator?

By Seth Cox
Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

It is a single tweet and means nothing overall, and while we will wait for a bigger name to come out and potentially corroborate this tweet, we as an Arizona Cardinals site will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Matt Cannata is speculating heavily, but he had this to say on Vance Joseph.

So, if Joseph gets the head coaching job for the Miami Dolphins who could the Arizona Cardinals turn to?

This list is very, very preliminary, but here are names.

Don “Wink” Martindale - Former Ravens defensive coordinator - 5 years of defensive coordinator experience

Mike Zimmer - Former Minnesota Vikings head coach and 14 seasons as defensive coordinator in

Jimmy Lake - Former Washington Huskies head coach, four seasons as defensive coordinator, NFL defensive back coach from 2006-2011

John Butler - Buffalo Bills defensive backs coach - No experience as a DC.

Jim Schwartz - Former NFL HC and DC.

Vic Fangio - Former Denver Broncos HC and long-time NFL DC.

