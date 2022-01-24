 clock menu more-arrow no yes

And the Winner of the ROTB Top 3 Picks Vs Spread Competition Is...

By Walter Mitchell
Final Standings:

38. CCF

32. Chambana81, ERauch

31. CardCore

29. AZ_C_F

Congratulations, CCF! You crushed it, man!

Thanks to everyone who played —- next year’s prize:

GO CARDINALS IN 2022-2023!

