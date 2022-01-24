Filed under: And the Winner of the ROTB Top 3 Picks Vs Spread Competition Is... By Walter Mitchell Jan 24, 2022, 11:59am MST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: And the Winner of the ROTB Top 3 Picks Vs Spread Competition Is... Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Final Standings: 38. CCF 32. Chambana81, ERauch 31. CardCore 29. AZ_C_F Congratulations, CCF! You crushed it, man! Thanks to everyone who played —- next year’s prize: GO CARDINALS IN 2022-2023! More From Revenge of the Birds Cardinals 34 Defense: Why Can’t They Ever Get It Right? Arizona Cardinals have difficult decisions heading into 2022 offseason 2022 Mel Kiper Jr NFL Mock Draft 1.0 - Arizona Cardinals beef up their defensive line in Kiper’s first mock draft Arizona Cardinals sign 15 players to future contracts Arizona Cardinals end season in embarrassing fashion with loss to Los Angeles Rams Cardiac Cards Instead Show No Heart in Humiliating Season Finale Loss to Rams Loading comments...
Loading comments...