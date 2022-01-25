Budda Baker named to PFWA’s NFC All Pro team

A shining spot for the Arizona Cardinals all 2021 was the play of Budda Baker.

Through the highs and lows, Baker was always a key contributor on Sunday’s.

He was once again rewarded for his play, as he was named a Pro Football Writers of America NFC All Pro.

The PFWA announces its' 2021 All-NFL, All-AFC and All-NFC teams ... pic.twitter.com/LzSUtblSmz — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) January 24, 2022

Baker finished the season fourth on the team with 98 tackles, including 63 solo tackles, and six tackles for loss. Baker finished with two sacks and three interceptions on the season, as well as seven passes defensed, which was tied for second most on the team.

Baker is one of only three Cardinals players to start every regular season game and the postseason game.

Baker was also selected to the fourth Pro Bowl of his career, and we will wait and see if he goes to that after a scary hit he took against the Rams in the Cardinals playoff loss.

Congratulations to Baker as the lone representative for the Cardinals on the PFWA All Pro team.