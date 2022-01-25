Arizona Cardinals projected to receive three compensatory picks

The Arizona Cardinals need to add talent in the 2022 NFL Draft.

We can discuss the merits of who is picking or developing the draft picks, but the reality was obvious this year... The Cardinals need their draft picks to start being contributors.

This offseason could add three (maybe four) compensatory draft picks according to Over the Cap.

Over the Cap has the Cardinals getting three compensatory picks right now:

6th round pick for losing Kenyan Drake

7th round pick for Dan Arnold

7th round pick for Angelo Blackson

It is interesting because of A.J. Green’s performance in 2021 the Cardinals lost a potential fifth round compensatory pick for losing Patrick Peterson, but the boost in salary to Green made it cancel out.

If Vance Joseph ends up getting hired by the Miami Dolphins to be their new head coach, it could add a third round compensatory pick this year and next for the Cardinals.

Let’s hope they can add some talent with these picks.