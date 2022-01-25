NFL overtime rules come into question again after Kansas City Chiefs beat Buffalo Bills

13 seconds was all it took for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to completely devastate the Buffalo Bills and their fans.

Many are now rehashing old arguments about the NFL overtime rules, and while I agree that it sucks for the Bills to lose the way they did, they had their chances.

People will complain that Josh Allen never got his shot in overtime, that he had played as well and maybe even better than Patrick Mahomes in the playoff classic.

While the NFL overtime rules are imperfect, they are well known and established.

They also were the same rules that bit the Chiefs in the ass in Mahomes first year as a starter.

They are the same rules that benefitted the Arizona Cardinals in their last playoff win, their epic 2016 win over the Green Bay Packers.

It has hurt most franchises.

It has helped most franchises.

Also, maybe Buffalo should have gotten a stop in 13 seconds instead of not covering the Chiefs two best weapons.

There’s a thought.