GM and Head Coach hires slowly coming together in 2022 NFL offseason

As the NFL offseason continues, it is odd to see most teams slowly making decisions regarding their head coaching and general manager deicsions.

Last two times the Arizona Cardinals hired head coaches, Steve Wilks in 2018 and Kliff Kingsbury in 2019, they were done by this time.

Of course, the Cardinals already had their GM in house in Steve Keim, so what about those hiring GM’s as well?

Last year, SB Nation had tracked seven GM hires and six coaching hires by January 21, 2021.

This year, we have the New York Giants and Chicago Bears GM as the only official hires as of this article, with what looks like hires by the Jacksonville Jaguars for their head coach (Byron Leftwich) and Minnesota Vikings GM (Kwesi Adofo-Mensah).

So, what are teams waiting for?

The hot candidates, Leftwich, Dan Quinn, Kellen Moore, Todd Bowles, Josh McDaniels, Jerod Mayo, Leslie Frazier, Nathaniel Hackett, Brian Flores and Brian Daboll are all out of the playoffs and available.

So, what is the hold up this year? Are NFL teams waiting to start the hiring barrage until the week between the Super Bowl, typically this week but with 17 games now that is pushed back?

Or, are candidates really taking their time to decide what is best for them and their future?