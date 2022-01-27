Please MB Promote Adrian Wilson to GM

For the love of God and the Arizona Cardinals, please Michael Bidwill do not let Adrian Wilson leave the building.

Ooh…A-Dub might be on his way to Jacksonville IF Shad/Tony Khan pull the plug on Baalke https://t.co/pkYZkdJFax — British BirdgangAwardsVotingIsNowOpenGang (0-0) (@BritishBirdgang) January 27, 2022

Now, more than ever, is the time for you and the Cardinals to promote Adrian Wilson to GM.

Think of what a boost that would give this team and its fanbase heading into its most essential off-season in ages.

Adrian Wilson is universally loved by Cardinals’ fans.

As a devoted Cardinals’ fan since November 24, 1963, the most proud and excited I have ever been was watching the “red rain” of confetti fall sweetly down on Adrian Wilson as he shed tears of joy for his redbirds —- after winning the Halas Trophy for the first time ever.

The Cardinals have not won a Halas Trophy since —- and no one on the planet would like to hoist that trophy and sip from it again more than Adrian Wilson.

Think about this, Michael Bidwill —- why would Byron Leftwich want Adrian Wilson to be his GM?

Every reason you can think of is every reason why you should elevate Adrian Wilson to GM.

The number one reason is that Adrian Wilson bleeds Cardinal red.

Not to say that Steve Keim doesn’t.

But, Steve Keim has never donned the Cardinals’ uniform or buckled up the chinstrap. He never fought the good fight on the sweltering playing fields, day after day, year after year.

If you are worried about Steve Keim, how about promoting him to Senior Personnel Executive? Maybe this would be as good a time as any for Terry McDonough to retire.

Michael Bidwill, if you took a poll of Cardinals fans as to which man they would prefer as GM, Adrian Wilson would win that poll in a landslide.

It’s not that the fans don’t appreciate what Steve Keim has done best for the organization —- it’s just that the fans want a product that is better —- and results that are better.

MB, what two people did you thank the most for your bold move to hire Kliff Kingsbury?

Ernie “The QB Guy” Accorsi and Adrian Wilson.

Adrian Wilson is your man, MB.

If any man can still smell the sweet rosy scent of red confetti, that man is Adrian Wilson.

This organization needs a sense of urgency and no one has brought that sense of urgency to the Cardinals organization more than Adrian Wilson —- from the very moment he walked into the building as your 3rd round pick in April of 2001 right up until this very second of this very day.

Adrian Wilson is a man who knows what it takes for the Phoenix to rise from the ashes.

Because he’s done it.

And Cardinals’ fans have thousands of miles of video evidence to prove it.