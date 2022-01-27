SB Nation Reacts: NFC West fans want to see the Los Angeles Rams lose in the Super Bowl

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans powered by SurveyMonkey. Each week, we send 32 polls to plugged in fans from each team NFL. You can sign up HERE — it’s easy and free to join!

While the season for the Arizona Cardinals is over, there are still plenty of questions to answer.

This week, our buddies at Field Gulls asked their fans which NFC West team would they rather see lose in the Super Bowl?

The overwhelming majority want the pain to happen to the Los Angeles Rams.

Which got me thinking, which team would you rather see have the heartbreak in the big game?

I have to go with the Rams as well, since once of my closest friends is a big 49ers fan, and he already has two losses in the last decade he’s dealing with. Not getting there would be better than losing a third Super Bowl.

That being said, as long as the Kansas City Chiefs win I don’t care.

What about you?