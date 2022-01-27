Adrian Wilson set to become new Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager per report

The Arizona Cardinals are close to getting at least two compensatory third round picks.

At least according to longtime Arizona Cardinals reporter Mike Jurecki.

According to Jurecki, the Jacksonville Jaguars are close to hiring both Byron Leftwich and longtime Arizona Cardinal Adrian Wilson.

Hearing the Jaguars are close to hiring Adrian Wilson as their GM and Byron Leftwich as HC. — Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) January 27, 2022

Wilson has been with the Arizona Cardinals front office since 2015. In 2015 he was working as a regional scout, before becoming the director of Pro Personnel in 2019, then this year he was promoted to Vice President of Pro Scouting.

Of course Wilson is also a member of the Arizona Cardinals Ring of Honor, where he spent most of his playing career.

A third round pick in the 2001 draft, Wilson was a first team All Pro in 2009, a second team All Pro in 2006 and 2008 and a five time Pro Bowl selection for the Arizona Caridnals.

He has worked his ass off for this opportunity, good luck to Adrian Wilson.